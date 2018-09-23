The Heat Are Apparently Being ‘Aggressive’ In Jimmy Butler Trade Talks

Getty Image

Now that owner Glen Taylor has stepped in with a mandate that the Timberwolves need to trade Jimmy Butler, and do so soon, after his trade request earlier in the week, rumors are heating up about potential trade destinations for the star guard.

On Sunday, more than 10 teams have been rumored as having interest in Butler, ranging from the expected suitors to some that raised some eyebrows. The Cavaliers, Nets, Clippers, Pistons, Heat, Rockets, Sixers, Blazers, Kings, Bucks, Wizards, and Raptors have all been noted by various reports as having some level of interest in probing for a trade.

Miami, however, appears to be an early frontrunner for Butler even though he has already made his preference of the Clippers or one of the New York teams clear. It’s not a surprise that the Heat are involved, given that their roster is in need of upgrading but they have no cap space set to clear open anytime soon. On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted Pat Riley and company are being very “aggressive” in pursuit of Butler, which came not long after a report from Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post noted there was a feeling around the league that Miami was a popular landing spot.