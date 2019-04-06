Michael Avenatti, the celebrity lawyer who gained notoriety over the last year for his involvement in adult film actress Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit against Donald Trump, has spent his time recently alleging Nike of corruption. Avenatti has used his Twitter account to go after the company, along with college basketball players who suited up for Nike-sponsored programs, like Deandre Ayton and Bol Bol.
The latest target for Avenatti: Duke and its superstar freshman, Zion Williamson. In a series of tweets, Avenatti alleged that Nike arranged for Williamson’s mother, Sharonda Sampson, to get paid for “consulting services.” In exchange, the AP Player of the Year was allegedly pushed to Durham.
It’s not the first time Avenatti has tweeted about the program, as he ominously posted “And Duke…” to his Twitter account in March. When asked about the tweet, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said “there’s nothing there.” As for the latest allegations, Duke athletic director Kevin White told The Chronicle that it is being investigated.