Michael Avenatti Alleges Nike Paid Zion Williamson’s Mom To Get Him To Duke

Associate Editor
04.06.19

Getty Image

Michael Avenatti, the celebrity lawyer who gained notoriety over the last year for his involvement in adult film actress Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit against Donald Trump, has spent his time recently alleging Nike of corruption. Avenatti has used his Twitter account to go after the company, along with college basketball players who suited up for Nike-sponsored programs, like Deandre Ayton and Bol Bol.

The latest target for Avenatti: Duke and its superstar freshman, Zion Williamson. In a series of tweets, Avenatti alleged that Nike arranged for Williamson’s mother, Sharonda Sampson, to get paid for “consulting services.” In exchange, the AP Player of the Year was allegedly pushed to Durham.

It’s not the first time Avenatti has tweeted about the program, as he ominously posted “And Duke…” to his Twitter account in March. When asked about the tweet, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said “there’s nothing there.” As for the latest allegations, Duke athletic director Kevin White told The Chronicle that it is being investigated.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike
TAGSCollege BasketballDUKE BLUE DEVILSMichael AvenattiNCAANIKEzion williamson
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP