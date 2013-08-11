Michael Jordan Dunks At 50; Surprises No One

The Greatest Of All Time, dunked a basketball at his camp this weekend, and many acted like it was a momentous occasion because Michael Jordan is 50 now. We’re pretty sure he’ll always be able to dunk a basketball.

The six-time NBA Champion and six-time NBA Finals MVP, five-time regular season MVP, 14-time All-Star and two-time All-Star MVP, nine-time All-Defensive 1st Team and 10-time All-NBA 1st Team selection is a sociopathic competitor who once punched Steve Kerr in the face during a heated Bulls practice after he’d supposedly mellowed during his second run of rings with the Bulls. He can also dunk a basketball after five decades on earth (or floating somewhere just above it).

Proof that at age 50…Air Jordan can still fly. (via @MJFlightSchool) pic.twitter.com/MQDGjaLSuf — SportsNation (@SportsNation) August 11, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Slow. Clap.

The picture is pretty impressive, but we’re not surprised. We don’t think anyone else is either.

We’re pretty sure MJ is gonna be dunking at an old age home, especially if someone has the temerity to suggest he can’t. Dikembe Mutombo once bragged that MJ hadn’t ever dunked over him. How did that turn out?

