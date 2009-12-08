Michael Jordan Hoax Didn’t Fly Well With Utah Flash Fans

Ever since Michael Jordan called out Bryon Russell in his Hall of Fame speech over the summer, B-Russ has been challenging the greatest basketball player of all-time to a game of one-on-one. Utah Flash (of the D-League) owner Brandt Anderson has gone through great lengths to promote the possible game and even offered to put up $100,000 to the winner’s preferred charity. This over-hyped, one-on-one talk got even more ridiculous last night when 7,000 anxious Flash fans were duped into thinking MJ was showing up during the Flash/Dakota Wizards game to play Russell.
In order to hype up the event, there was an online video showing someone who resembled Jordan eating in an Orem, UT restaurant (the town where the Flash play) released on the internet prior to the Flash game. During halftime, Russell came on the court as the lights dimmed, then called for MJ to enter the court. Instead an impostor came out surrounded by bodyguards. A few moments later, Russell said the whole thing was a hoax. Fans were not amused as they booed in disappointment and even threw back T-shirts that were thrown into the crowd after the stunt. Anderson later apologized for the prank on his blog.
how dumb/desperate are these people to believe it would happen at a flash game? jeez
hahahahaha did they really think mj was gonna show up for this shit in UTAH??
Can you say WWE? Apparently, Brandt Anderson wants to be the Vince McMahon of basketball.
seriously that prank could have started a riot! basketball fans take anything involving jordan really really seriously
…stay classy bryon russel
Jordan pulled the first classless move by giving that speech. This was bad too, but doesn’t get Jordan off the hook either.
And yeah, Jordan pushed off. Everyone knows it, you’re just not supposed to say it.
whats byron russel doing still living in utah???!!!
& thats what you do when mufuckas is draped all over you holdin you…you push em off you!!
I was at the Flash Game and the Flash people annoucing it announced 2 mins before halftime that Jordan would be there, like boo on the Flash for making it seem as if he was there not a very good way to get fans to want to come to any more of there games (using Jordan to sale more tickets.) That was mainly the reason for all the fans being there was for Jordan/Russell. We left after their little stunt and so did most everyone else…
Even Jackie Moon knows that’s a bad promo idea…
I hope this hoax ruins Brant’s future with the Flash. Maybe now we can get someone to run a real basketball organization without lies and deception. Including from his staff.
Fact: Factman is a virgin and should find something better to do with his time.