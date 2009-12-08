Michael Jordan Hoax Didn’t Fly Well With Utah Flash Fans

Ever since Michael Jordan called out Bryon Russell in his Hall of Fame speech over the summer, B-Russ has been challenging the greatest basketball player of all-time to a game of one-on-one. Utah Flash (of the D-League) owner Brandt Anderson has gone through great lengths to promote the possible game and even offered to put up $100,000 to the winner’s preferred charity. This over-hyped, one-on-one talk got even more ridiculous last night when 7,000 anxious Flash fans were duped into thinking MJ was showing up during the Flash/Dakota Wizards game to play Russell.

In order to hype up the event, there was an online video showing someone who resembled Jordan eating in an Orem, UT restaurant (the town where the Flash play) released on the internet prior to the Flash game. During halftime, Russell came on the court as the lights dimmed, then called for MJ to enter the court. Instead an impostor came out surrounded by bodyguards. A few moments later, Russell said the whole thing was a hoax. Fans were not amused as they booed in disappointment and even threw back T-shirts that were thrown into the crowd after the stunt. Anderson later apologized for the prank on his blog.