Michael Smith Claims ESPN Panicked And ‘Muted’ Jemele Hill And ‘SC6’

#ESPN
02.09.18 4 weeks ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Michael Smith claims ESPN “muted” he and Jemele Hill’s SC6, essentially forcing Hill off the evening edition of SportsCenter by not letting her do the job the two broadcasters were brought in to do.

Smith appeared on James Andrew Miller’s ‘Origins’ podcast on Wednesday, and told the man who wrote the ESPN oral history These Guys Have All The Fun about the difficulties SC6 has experienced since Hill got immense backlash for comments critical of Donald Trump.

Instead of supporting their employees, Smith claims the network was compelled to silence the two and the unique way they did their show, for fear their off-the-cuff style would get the network into further trouble with conservative critics.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSESPNjemele hillMichael SmithSC6SPORTSCENTER

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP