Michael Smith Claims ESPN Panicked And ‘Muted’ Jemele Hill And ‘SC6’

Michael Smith claims ESPN “muted” he and Jemele Hill’s SC6, essentially forcing Hill off the evening edition of SportsCenter by not letting her do the job the two broadcasters were brought in to do.

Smith appeared on James Andrew Miller’s ‘Origins’ podcast on Wednesday, and told the man who wrote the ESPN oral history These Guys Have All The Fun about the difficulties SC6 has experienced since Hill got immense backlash for comments critical of Donald Trump.

Instead of supporting their employees, Smith claims the network was compelled to silence the two and the unique way they did their show, for fear their off-the-cuff style would get the network into further trouble with conservative critics.