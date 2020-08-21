Report: Mike Conley Will Return For The Jazz In Game 3 Against Denver

It’s been a busy week around the Association. The playoffs are in full swing, and the story lines have already started their usual twists and turns, as certain teams have surprised us, while others have been exactly who we expected them to be. Friday represents something of pivot point in many series, as a slate of Game 3s will reveal which teams have the upper hand in their respective matchups.

One such team is the Utah Jazz, which are currently tied 1-1 with the Denver Nuggets. In their opener earlier this week, the got a historic 57-point outburst from Donovan Mitchell, despite the losing effort, but were able to even the series in Game 2. They’ve had to do it all without Mike Conley in the lineup, who left the bubble last weekend to attend the birth of his son, Elijah.

On Wednesday, news emerged that Conley had returned to Orlando and was undergoing quarantine with the hopes of returning for Game 3 on Friday, and it now appears that he will be back in the starting lineup for his team when they tip off, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr., is clearing quarantine soon and will be in lineup for Game 3 against Denver today, sources tell ESPN. Conley returned to Orlando on Monday night after attending the birth of his son, Elijah. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 21, 2020

Jordan Clarkson has stepped up big time for Utah in Conley’s absence, putting up 26 points, four rebounds, and three assists in their Game 2 win. But Conley was finally finding his way back to form in the eight seeding games after struggling before the hiatus. Prior to leaving Orlando, he was averaging 18 points and five assists per game, and his steady hand and postseason experience will add a needed dimension to the Jazz attack.