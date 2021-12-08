Miles Bridges Explains Why He Wants To Dunk On Draymond Green

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges might be the NBA’s best dunker. At the very least, he’s the most ferocious dunker in the league. Over the last several years, he’s put together a great highlight reel of dunks that includes posters on the likes of Hawks center Clint Capela.

Appearing on ESPN’s NBA Today on Tuesday, Bridges was asked by Richard Jefferson who he’d like to dunk on if he could add any name to his list. One person immediately came to mind: Warriors forward Draymond Green.

“One person I really want to get is Draymond because he always talks stuff to me,” Bridges said. “Every time he sees me trying to go for a dunk, he tries to foul me, so I’m definitely going to get Draymond.”

There are a number of connections between Bridges and Green: Both are Michigan natives who played at Michigan State and are repped by the same agency, Klutch Sports, so they certainly know each other beyond competing on the court.

“He’s from Saginaw, I’m from Flint,” Bridges said. “We both went to Michigan State. So it’s a lot of trash talk between us.”

Asked by Jefferson about Jazz center and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, Bridges said he almost did, but Gobert didn’t jump with him as he went up. As for Green, the Hornets have already played the Warriors twice this year, so a possible Bridges poster on Green will likely have to wait until next season.