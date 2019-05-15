A Milwaukee Radio Station Will Ban Drake’s Music During The Bucks-Raptors Series

05.15.19 15 hours ago

Getty Image

Outside of Jack Nicholson with the Los Angeles Lakers, you’d be hard-pressed to find a celebrity with a more prominent fandom of an NBA team than Drake with his beloved Toronto Raptors. A courtside fixture at Raptors games, Drake’s love of his hometown team is so strong that he leveraged his well-documented fandom curse to help earn them a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now, Toronto will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in what should be an absolute war of a seven-game series. Things will tip off on Wednesday night, but before that happens, the first move in the war between the wonderful city of Milwaukee and the Grammy Award-winning rapper has occurred.

103.7 KISS-FM in Milwaukee posted a video to its Facebook page in which a trio of its personalities came to an agreement: As long as the Bucks and Raptors are facing off on the court, we won’t hear any Drake on their airwaves. It included chanting the phrase “break from Drake,” a Matt Hardy “delete” chant, and some more stuff you would expect out of a local radio station pulling off this sort of stunt.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Drake
TAGSDrakeMILWAUKEE BUCKSNBA PlayoffsTORONTO RAPTORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP