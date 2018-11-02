Mo Bamba Came To His Clippers Pre-Draft Interview With A CD And A Briefcase

11.02.18 56 mins ago

Getty Image

Mo Bamba has made some big strides already in his short NBA career. The Magic big man has looked phenomenal in stretches and is already forcing opposing lineups to adjust to him and the Magic’s giant frontcourt.

Of course, while Bamba was drafted to the Magic, there were other teams interested in him as a prospect. One of those teams was the Los Angeles Clippers. In a pre-game scrum in Orlando, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was asked what he thought of Bamba as a rookie. He said he’s been impressed with him ever since they drafted him. Not only for his skill set but because of how he showed up to the interview.

“I love our interview in the summer with him. My initial impressions of Bamba (was) he was the only guy who came into the interview session with a briefcase and a CD which I didn’t even know existed anymore, of himself. Which I thought was impressive most of all was the moves and things he could do. He wanted us to see that… .I thought it was the most impressive interview we’ve ever had.”

Yes, that’s right. Bamba brought a CD and a briefcase to his predraft interview like a day trader trying to get a job on Wall Street in 1992. Unfortunately, Rivers did not get into specifics about what was on the CD or in the briefcase, but we can all probably guess a little. The likely answer is the briefcase contained any important paperwork Bamba needed and Rivers implied the CD had tape of everything Bamba could do as a player.

