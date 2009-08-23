More on Iverson-to-Charlotte, and Shaq’s newest nickname

After quite a few media outlets picked up on our report in yesterday’s Smack that Allen Iverson had agreed to a contract with the Bobcats, Charlotte Observer beat writer Rick Bonnell refuted the claims of our NBA source, citing a “great source” who told him A.I. and the ‘Cats haven’t agreed to anything just yet, but there is a chance something will happen soon. We’re not gonna get into a “Whose recorder is bigger?” contest; whether our source is right or the other source is right, everybody can at least agree that something is brewing between Iverson and Charlotte … Analysts keep saying Larry Brown will have a problem finding minutes for Iverson, but we’re not seeing it. Raja Bell isn’t THAT nice to where he can’t be moved to the bench while A.I. starts at the two next to Ray Felton, with D.J. Augustin backing up Felton and Gerald Henderson getting whatever SG minutes remain. Does an Iverson/Felton backcourt make the ‘Cats smaller and weaker defensively? Sure. But remember, if A.I. has to guard the likes of Joe Johnson, Vince Carter and D-Wade, they also have to guard him, too. And last time we checked, pretty much everybody in the League has a hard time handling Iverson … If anything, money would be the biggest holdup. Charlotte management isn’t exactly itching to increase payroll — they’d fire the concession people and have Alexis Ajinca sell cotton candy during games if he’d go for it — and Iverson probably isn’t being signed for the minimum. Plus Felton is still unsigned, so bringing him back and paying A.I. could present some luxury-tax issues. We can actually see a scenario where Felton is allowed to walk while A.I. starts at PG and Raja at two-guard. The Knicks would have to take a long look at Felton, since it’s looking more and more like Ramon Sessions is either going to the Clippers or back to Milwaukee … Not that Steve Nash was publicly making a big deal out of it, but Shaq found his usual Shaq-like way of throwing water on their reality TV feud. Answering accusations that he stole Nash’s idea for the show you know as “Shaq VS,” Diesel said his version is “slightly different” from the idea Nash mentioned to him a year ago, since Nash’s idea was about training with elite athletes in other sports, not competing against them. Whatever. “He’s the Canadian Aaron Spelling,” Shaq said, “and I’m the Black Spielberg.” … Just when we thought we knew all the candidates for the 2010 Mike James Award, here comes Carlos Delfino. Bucks coach Scott Skiles told a Milwaukee paper that Delfino might start at small forward in an effort to give the Bucks more pop offensively over Luc Richard Mbah a Moute … We caught some of the NFL Network’s show about the Miami Dolphins cheerleader tryouts: the episode where they picked the girls they wanted for the next calendar and flew them to the Bahamas for the photo shoot. Nobody is complaining about a bunch of fine ladies laid out on a tropical beach, but — aren’t you already in MIAMI? You can’t find 12 spots on or around South Beach to shoot a hot calendar? That trip has to be more of a vacation for the Dolphins staff than anything, because otherwise it seems like a big waste of money. It’s not like we’re talking about the Green Bay Packers cheerleaders’ calendar … We’re out like Ajinca …
AI — Can still cause chaos!
Damn Dime — Of course they have to take the ladies to the Bahamas. Just the crew, cheerleaders, some rum and most importantly away from the WIFE at home.
tyson chandler and allen iverson for emeka okafor and raymond felton… sounds dumb to me haha but hey it’s charlotte… it’s larry brown. please trade gerald wallace to a contender. thank you
wow, you guys stay hating on delfino. can you supply some kind of reason why he’s garbage? Every time you mention him you mention he’s a bum in the same sentence but never say why. It sounds a little personal, did he molest you or something? Is there some kind of bad play that sticks out in your mind? The guy gets it done on both ends, maybe in the lower third of nba starters, but definitely far from the worst, and obviously a legit nba guy
I hate Scott skiles.
Pls don’t let ramon sign with bucks or clippers. I mean stuck in three way hell or backin up diddy. Both situations suck. Where the sixers at????
are you serious? Delfino blows, he was a back up at best in Deroit and I still wonder how he stays in the league. Back to Europe
I didn’t know chris paul switched last names haha espn F-in up again
I think AI and Chandler are a good mix. I think CHA should let Ray go put AI @ PG and keep Bell. G-Dub is one of the most under-rated players in the league and is key to their success.
Emeka was and is a ‘robot’ and I think his trade was warranted.
GO CATS!
This Iverson drama is taking too long to unfold, its getting tiresome and boring. Delfino is not a bad player although he is just mediocre at best. He gets a job in the NBA still cuz he can play multiple positions (PG, SG)and can also drop 3s. He also hustles for steals and rebounds here and there…AB_40, I’m out like Chris Parker.
I saw some dude in T Dot this weekend rockin a Marbury NY jersey, in a weird black and silver colorway. He actually looked offended when I asked if it was meant to be a joke…c’mon bud, PRIDE weekend was months ago…
fuck nash, if anything he stole the idea from Dahani Jones of the bengals and his reality show. Not to mention even I said on here a lil while back some of you writers should do articles about training with some athletes during ur “welll i’m bored and need something to write about, lets hype lebron” days.
delfino is ass…name one quality thing hes ever done in the nba? hes a hard worker but that doesn’t make him legit or anything special…Gerald wallace is light years better than him and people don’t even really consider him a star so what does that make delfino.
If somebody calls Delfino trash and you cant comprehend why they would say that at all even though you watch basketball its no way we can explain it to you.
right about now is when bell needs to pick up his old pg role in philly…but honestly charlotte looks like the most lost team in the league..their two most efficient players would be diaw and ai who will not even get them in the playoffs nor help them rebuild…atleast their associated with 23 whatevs
I dont mean to be the bearer of bad news but Larry and AI gonna end up taking shots at eachother in the paper.The over/under 5 and a half games.And I got Larry Brown talking first.I can see Larry now,we got players youd think wouldve matured and things of that nature.
So much for iverson winning a title
delfino is much better than a lot of guys who are pimpin’ jobs in the nba for a long time now.
stro swift,ryan bowen,scalabrini,cardinal,the collins bros,j jefferies, etc.
Delfino is what he is. A solid 2nd or 3rd man off your bench who ds up and hits open shots. Don’t know why we even discussin dude. He ain’t trash and he ain’t a star. He’s just a solid bench player on a good team like Detroit back in the chip days and a total waste on a junk team like the Bucks who gonna ask him to do more than he’s able
Philly definitely needs to holla at Sessions. Don’t even know what’s takin so long. Ain’t like they couldn’t use him…and he’d help them.
@ #12
ROFL!!!!!!
@Guitar Hero, has delfino REALLY done anything more than any of those guys u named?
Shaq Aka The Big Mencia!