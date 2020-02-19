Myles Turner Talks About Adapting His Game And The Art Of Defense

The 2019-20 season has been an up-and-down one for the Indiana Pacers as a team and center Myles Turner individually, as he dealt with an ankle injury early in the season and has needed to find his niche on a new-look Pacers team.

The growing pains have been there as a whole, with new players like Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren taking on bigger roles and the recent return of former All-Star Victor Oladipo. The Pacers are just 2-6 since Oladipo returned, but picked up a much-needed win over the Bucks in their final game before the break, one Turner notes was big for morale. The good news for Indiana is they have a pretty tight grasp on the 6-seed in the East despite their recent skid, with a six-game lead on the Nets in seventh, and as such they have time to work through their second major adjustment period of the season.

Over the All-Star break, Dime sat down with Myles Turner at the MTN DEW Courtside Studios in Chicago to discuss that adjustment period, how he’s had to adapt his game on a near annual basis to the needs of the Pacers, and what it means to be an elite defender and not just a shot blocker.

Something that’s interesting with you is every year I feel like you’ve had to adapt to a different role with the Pacers. There’s obviously challenges to that, but do you look at it as an opportunity to constantly work on your game and expand what you’re able to do on the floor and add different facets to it?

I think more than anything with the past four, five years I have experience to where no matter what situation I’m in I’m able to adapt. So that’s been great for me as well, and then at the end of the day I’m all about winning. Whatever it takes for the team to win, that’s what I’m going to do and what I’ve always been about. That’s what we’ve done the past few years. We haven’t missed the playoffs yet and we still obviously want to push that first round envelope out of the way, but I don’t have any complaints, man, I think I’m in a good place.

What is it about this team that, it seems like no matter what, the pieces that move around, what Nate McMillan has done in getting y’all comfortable in a system and comfortable with what you’re doing. It seems like there’s a trust in whatever y’all are doing is going to work no matter what guys are in and out of the lineup.

Well this year’s team is different from ones we’ve had in the past. If you look at this year’s team, we have seven, eight guys that are scoring in double figures. So, in the past we’ve had a lot of role players and guys that might be capable of scoring, but they fell into a role. Now, everyone can score and there’s only one ball to go around, so we had to figure that out in the first 20 games or so. Then you add Vic as an All-Star right back into it, so that’s an adjustment, and that’s what we’ve been going through the last couple weeks is just the adjustment period of getting to where we want to be. Every team goes through it at some point in the season, but for us as a whole it’s something that’s a little bit of growing pains but we’re fine, man. We’re gonna be alright.

Yeah, you play half a season and then you get Vic back and that changes the dynamic. With the win over the Bucks coming into the break, was that kind of a nice plot point to say, “OK we can do this against the best teams and this is some proof we’re making the right strides”?