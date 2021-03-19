The bar has been set for the remaining 62 games that we’ll watch in the NCAA Tournament this year. In the first game of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, No. 7 Florida and No. 10 Virginia Tech went blow-for-blow for 40 minutes, and thanks to heroics from Hokies guard Nahiem Alleyne, that was not enough to determine a winner.

The Gators went into the final minute of the game with a five-point lead. But unfortunately for the 7-seed in the South Region, Alleyne caught fire, scoring seven points in the final 49 seconds of the game to tie things up at 64 and force overtime. The biggest moment came following a pair of missed free throws by Anthony Duruji — Florida was up by three, but he was unable to ice things with seven seconds remaining.

From there, Va. Tech’s Keve Aluma hauled in the rebound, found Alleyne, and the rest is history.

VIRGINIA TECH TIES IT WITH 1.4 SECONDS TO GO!!!! This is March. pic.twitter.com/vj1XmdsbdF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2021

Regardless of whether or not the Hokies win the game, this is a shot that fans of the program won’t forget any time soon. They will, however, want to forget this dunk by Duruji that happened right at the start of overtime, because the Gators are going to take a picture of this and put it on posters across their basketball facility.