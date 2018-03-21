Hall Of Famer Nancy Lieberman Will Join The BIG3 As A Head Coach

03.21.18 25 mins ago

Getty Image

Nancy Lieberman’s next coaching step will involve taking the reigns of a BIG3 team. The Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame member and trailblazer for women’s basketball will coach in the BIG3 in its second season.

Lieberman was an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings and has coached in the WNBA, but the move makes her the first women’s coach in the history of men’s professional basketball.

Lieberman will coach the Power, according to the BIG3, taking over the role that opened up when Clyde Drexler became the league’s commissioner. The league announced the news on Wednesday on Twitter.

