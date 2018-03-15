Clyde Drexler Will Replace Roger Mason As BIG3 Commissioner

03.15.18 3 hours ago

The BIG3’s second season is still months away, with the opening week games in Houston tipping off on June 22, but the league has found itself making headlines in ways it would prefer not to this week.

On Wednesday, BIG3 commissioner Roger Mason was fired amid allegations of corruption involving Qatari investors. Mason released a statement following his firing vehemently denying those allegations and levying allegations of his own against the league’s co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz of creating a hostile and racist work environment.

With all of that still simmering in what figures to be a lengthy legal battle between the league, the investors (already involved in a lawsuit with the BIG3) and Mason, the league announced on Thursday morning that they had already found Mason’s replacement in Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler.

Drexler was a coach during the BIG3’s inaugural season for Power, and will serve as the league’s commissioner through 2020 on a three-year deal signed on Thursday. Both Drexler and the BIG3 released statements on his selection as the next commissioner.

