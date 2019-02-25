UCLA Athletics

On Saturday night, UCLA and Oregon played an interesting, if not overly significant, men’s college basketball game. It was a tale of two halves to the highest degree, with the Ducks thumping the Bruins by a 16-point margin in the first half, only to succumb after halftime when UCLA scored 62 (!) points in just 20 minutes to secure an impressive comeback victory.

With that said, perhaps the best thing about the evening’s festivities at Pauley Pavilion actually happened before tip-off.

The team introduced 7-year-old Malea Emma to sing the national anthem and, in a hurry, it became clear that something fantastic was happening. Oh, and it only improved from there.