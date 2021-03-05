The NBA All-Star weekend is going to look a little bit different this year due to the league’s decision to put on a show amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The primary difference comes in the lack of a Saturday night — the NBA, instead of putting on a two-night card, is moving all three of its normal Saturday events to Sunday, with the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest occurring before the game and the Dunk Contest happening at halftime.

But still, the game itself isn’t going to be much different. A pair of squads selected by the top of vote getters in each conference – LeBron James and Kevin Durant, the latter of whom will not play due to an injury – will go head-to-head in a game that, like last year, incorporates the Elam Ending into the festivities. And to celebrate the fact that a number of players earned the All-Star distinction this year, the folks over NBA 2K have decided to offer up some updated rankings for those who will participate in the game.

Team LeBron James:

​LeBron James: 97 OVR

​Giannis Antetokounmpo: 96 OVR

Steph Curry: 96 OVR

​​Nikola Jokic: 95 OVR

​​Luka Doncic: 93 OVR

​​Damian Lillard: 94 OVR

​​Paul George: 90 OVR

​​Jaylen Brown: 89 OVR

​​Ben Simmons: 88 OVR

​​Chris Paul: 88 OVR

​Rudy Gobert: 88 OVR

​Domantas Sabonis: 87 OVR

Team Kevin Durant:

​​Kawhi Leonard: 96 OVR

​​Joel Embiid: 95 OVR

​Kyrie​ Irving: 91 OVR

​​Bradley Beal: 90 OVR

​​Jayson Tatum: 90 OVR

​​James Harden: 95 OVR

​​Zion Williamson: 89 OVR

​​Devin Booker: 88 OVR

​Zach LaVine: 88 OVR

​Nikola Vucevic: 88 OVR

Donovan Mitchell: 88 OVR

​Julius Randle: 87 OVR