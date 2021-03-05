The NBA All-Star weekend is going to look a little bit different this year due to the league’s decision to put on a show amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The primary difference comes in the lack of a Saturday night — the NBA, instead of putting on a two-night card, is moving all three of its normal Saturday events to Sunday, with the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest occurring before the game and the Dunk Contest happening at halftime.
But still, the game itself isn’t going to be much different. A pair of squads selected by the top of vote getters in each conference – LeBron James and Kevin Durant, the latter of whom will not play due to an injury – will go head-to-head in a game that, like last year, incorporates the Elam Ending into the festivities. And to celebrate the fact that a number of players earned the All-Star distinction this year, the folks over NBA 2K have decided to offer up some updated rankings for those who will participate in the game.
Team LeBron James:
LeBron James: 97 OVR
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 96 OVR
Steph Curry: 96 OVR
Nikola Jokic: 95 OVR
Luka Doncic: 93 OVR
Damian Lillard: 94 OVR
Paul George: 90 OVR
Jaylen Brown: 89 OVR
Ben Simmons: 88 OVR
Chris Paul: 88 OVR
Rudy Gobert: 88 OVR
Domantas Sabonis: 87 OVR
Team Kevin Durant:
Kawhi Leonard: 96 OVR
Joel Embiid: 95 OVR
Kyrie Irving: 91 OVR
Bradley Beal: 90 OVR
Jayson Tatum: 90 OVR
James Harden: 95 OVR
Zion Williamson: 89 OVR
Devin Booker: 88 OVR
Zach LaVine: 88 OVR
Nikola Vucevic: 88 OVR
Donovan Mitchell: 88 OVR
Julius Randle: 87 OVR
Additionally, overall ratings have been updated for those participating in the Skills Challenge — the only person who is participating in this who is not in the game is Robert Covington, who is now a 77 overall — while the individual skill ratings on display during the Three-Point Contest and Dunk Contest are updated, too.
Three-Point Contest
Steph Curry: 98 three-point rating
Zach LaVine: 88 three-point rating
Devin Booker: 86 three-point rating
Jaylen Brown: 86 three-point rating
Jayson Tatum: 85 three-point rating
Donovan Mitchell: 85 three-point rating
Dunk Contest
Cassius Stanley: 92 dunk rating
Obi Toppin: 90 dunk rating
Anfernee Simons: 89 dunk rating
To try and fill the hoops void on Saturday, 2K will host its third annual MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 championship game on its Twitch account. As for All-Star, the pregame festivities for Sunday will begin at 6:30 PM Eastern time, with the game slated to begin around 8 PM. The entirety of the programming will air on TNT.