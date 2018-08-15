‘NBA 2K19’ Released Its Curated-By-Travis Scott Soundtrack

#NBA 2k
08.15.18 1 hour ago

NBA 2K

We are now less than a month away from the release of NBA 2K19 and with that more and more details from the game are pouring out. We are steadily learning the game’s hierarchy of player ratings, with some surprises and some that seem to be right where they belong.

There’s also more information coming out about changes and (hopefully) improvements to certain game modes. An update regarding the MyTEAM mode was released on Wednesday, including the introduction of new cards and 3-on-3 gameplay for the first time.

Wednesday also saw the release of the new NBA 2K19 soundtrack that has been curated by Travis Scott. Scott sat down with LeBron James for a video about what it meant to him to be tasked with curating the soundtrack and more.

TOPICS#NBA 2k
TAGSNBA 2KNBA 2K19Travis Scott

