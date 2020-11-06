Earlier this week, all signs began pointing to Dec. 22 as, quite easily, the most likely start date for the 2020-21 NBA season. Still, there was a proposal targeting Jan. 18 as an alternative, with members of the NBPA set to vote on the next step some time this week. On Thursday evening, that vote reportedly took place and, in the end, the players voted to move ahead with the Dec. 22 proposal that includes a 72-game season.

The National Basketball Players Association has voted to tentatively approve NBA’s proposal for the 2020-21 campaign starting on Dec. 22 and playing 72-game season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. NBA set to tip off Christmas week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2020

The NBPA player rep vote has completed, approving a December 22 start/72-game regular season, source tells ESPN. Next up: NBA/NBPA finishes financial terms on amended CBA, which will take into next week. Expect trade moratorium to be lifted shortly prior to Nov. 18 Draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2020

The NBPA confirmed the tentative agreement shortly after the initial reports emerged.

NBPA STATEMENT ON THE 2020-2021 NBA SEASON START DATE AND SCHEDULE 🔗: https://t.co/BmNtnYsm63 pic.twitter.com/AvCaVAOWK7 — NBPA (@TheNBPA) November 6, 2020

It is crucial to note that nothing is official at this juncture, as the NBA and the NBPA still must agree on financial terms for next season and beyond. In addition, COVID-19 protocols will be of great importance, both for scheduling and general operations for a season that is now set to begin in fewer than two months.

The NBA and NBPA will now work to finalize health and safety protocols for the 2020-21 season. Sides are discussing a 17-to-18 percent escrow of player salaries over the next two years — with the hope the withholding amount is down to normal 10 percent in 2022-23. https://t.co/fuv9otV3vl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2020

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the salary cap for 2020-21 is expected to land at $109 million, with ongoing discussions on the potential for a two percent minimum when it comes to the annual growth of that figure. Teams desperately need salary cap details in preparation for the NBA Draft, scheduled for Nov. 18, and at the moment, a moratorium remains in place for transactions, in part due to financial uncertainty. Free agency, meanwhile, will begin “as soon as possible” as teams need to set rosters and have players in cities for camp on Dec. 1.

The NBA and NBPA are expected to discuss moving up the start of free agency as early as possible to accommodate players joining new teams so close to a Dec. 1 start of training camps, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2020

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the NBA had proposed a new offer that would reduce the amount players were asked to put in escrow to 18 percent for just two years — previous reports suggested over 20 percent and three years could be asked for — as it seemed owners wanted to really make a big push for the December start date and the players apparently felt that was as good of a deal as they could ask for.

Though this result was widely expected for quite some time, reality now sets in across basketball circles. The endless draft cycle will conclude in the coming days but, from there, the league transitions to warp speed, with free agency, training camp, a (shortened) preseason slate and regular season games, all before Christmas arrives. Still, the schedule was a looming topic across the basketball landscape and, barring a drastic change, Dec. 22 is the date to circle.