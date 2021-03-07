A Look At The Special All-Star Sneakers Players Will Wear Sunday Night

NBA All-Star is always a big weekend for sneaker companies, as they launch new colorways for their stars to honor their appearance in the midseason festivities. This year, there is obviously a different feel to the proceedings, as a number of players have voiced concern with having the game and, on Sunday, we learned the Sixers two All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, will both miss the game due to contact tracing from a barber in Philly.

The other 22 players are set to play in this evening’s game and competitions, along with the four additional players participating in the Skills Competition and Dunk Contest, and many of them are breaking out some special kicks for the night.

Stephen Curry will wear a “Wish Flow” colorway of his signature sneaker, with Under Armour and Foot Locker donating $1,000 for each point he scores to Good Sports, Inc.

Stephen Curry’s “Wish Flow” 8s for #NBAAllStar tonight. Curry Brand is donating $1,000 to @GoodSportsINC for every point @Stephencurry30 scores during the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/HQN9i4wuFN — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 7, 2021

Damian Lillard broke out a new “Rose City” colorway of his Dame 7s for the All-Star Game.

Kawhi Leonard has a bright pair of his New Balance signature for the occasion, while teammate Paul George has a bright green edition of his PG5.

The Nike crew of George, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving each have a special All-Star colorway of their signature lines releasing for the weekend.

Play for the future. This year’s All-Star lineup of signature styles highlights the future of basketball, with colorways that symbolize a more sustainable tomorrow for the generations that got next. Check availability and shop now: https://t.co/31MGzjLj7t pic.twitter.com/da5hpLK1Mj — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) March 7, 2021

A closer look at the Nets duo of Kyrie and James Harden’s kicks for the evening.

⭐️ 𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓'𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐖𝐄𝐀𝐑 ⭐️ 👟 Harden Vol.5 Daisy 👟

👟 Kyrie 7 Play For The Future 👟 pic.twitter.com/ycF8iyGYvq — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 7, 2021

Giannis had his own special green PE colorway of the Freak 2s.

Chris Paul will wear a colorway of his signature sneaker honoring HBCUs on Sunday, as he’s been among those spearheading efforts to have this year’s game benefit HBCUs, among other initiatives he’s been a part of in the last few years.

Jaylen Brown will wear some T-Macs for his All-Star debut.

Jaylen Brown has a TMac tribute in store tonight for his first #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/K95xEeP74l — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 7, 2021

Donovan Mitchell has a bright colorway of his D.O.N. Issue 2 cued up.

Zion Williamson, Bradley Beal, Luka Doncic, Mike Conley, and Obi Topping will have special Jordan 35s on Sunday.

Luka’s Air Jordan 35 Lows for #NBAAllStar tonight pic.twitter.com/FKTvofNU3Z — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 7, 2021

Statue of Liberty vibes for @ObiToppin1 in the #NBAAllStar Dunk Contest 👀🗽 pic.twitter.com/jKUvpkqMll — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 7, 2021

Julius Randle and Domantas Sabonis will wear the All-Star Kobe 6 Protro for the game.

Domantas Sabonis is wearing the “All Star” Kobe 6 Protro tonight, 10 years after Kobe Bryant won his 4th #NBAAllStar Game MVP in them. pic.twitter.com/pb0r7LwdE2 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 7, 2021

Julius Randle is also slated to honor Kobe in the “All Star” 6s https://t.co/67fmImDCWg pic.twitter.com/Fs63HzHiP0 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 7, 2021

The Blazers duo competing in the Skills Competition and Dunk Contest both broke out the Nike Cosmic Unity’s for the events.

Cassius Stanley will wear Puma RS Dreamers for his Dunk Contest debut.

𝓇𝑒𝒶𝒹𝓎 𝓉𝑜 𝓉𝒶𝓀𝑒 𝒻𝓁𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉 ✈️@cassius_stanley rocking our City Edition for tonight's Slam Dunk Contest 😍#PowerINPinstripes | #PacersAllStar pic.twitter.com/kfE7ZS65g0 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2021

Nikola Vucevic will wear some Kyrie 7s for his second All-Star appearance.

Zach LaVine and Nikola Jokic are likewise among the All-Stars without signature sneakers, but they have some special kicks lined up for Sunday.