A Look At The Special All-Star Sneakers Players Will Wear Sunday Night

NBA All-Star is always a big weekend for sneaker companies, as they launch new colorways for their stars to honor their appearance in the midseason festivities. This year, there is obviously a different feel to the proceedings, as a number of players have voiced concern with having the game and, on Sunday, we learned the Sixers two All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, will both miss the game due to contact tracing from a barber in Philly.

The other 22 players are set to play in this evening’s game and competitions, along with the four additional players participating in the Skills Competition and Dunk Contest, and many of them are breaking out some special kicks for the night.

Stephen Curry will wear a “Wish Flow” colorway of his signature sneaker, with Under Armour and Foot Locker donating $1,000 for each point he scores to Good Sports, Inc.

Damian Lillard broke out a new “Rose City” colorway of his Dame 7s for the All-Star Game.

Kawhi Leonard has a bright pair of his New Balance signature for the occasion, while teammate Paul George has a bright green edition of his PG5.

The Nike crew of George, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving each have a special All-Star colorway of their signature lines releasing for the weekend.

A closer look at the Nets duo of Kyrie and James Harden’s kicks for the evening.

Giannis had his own special green PE colorway of the Freak 2s.

Chris Paul will wear a colorway of his signature sneaker honoring HBCUs on Sunday, as he’s been among those spearheading efforts to have this year’s game benefit HBCUs, among other initiatives he’s been a part of in the last few years.

Jaylen Brown will wear some T-Macs for his All-Star debut.

Donovan Mitchell has a bright colorway of his D.O.N. Issue 2 cued up.

Zion Williamson, Bradley Beal, Luka Doncic, Mike Conley, and Obi Topping will have special Jordan 35s on Sunday.

Julius Randle and Domantas Sabonis will wear the All-Star Kobe 6 Protro for the game.

The Blazers duo competing in the Skills Competition and Dunk Contest both broke out the Nike Cosmic Unity’s for the events.

Cassius Stanley will wear Puma RS Dreamers for his Dunk Contest debut.

Nikola Vucevic will wear some Kyrie 7s for his second All-Star appearance.

Zach LaVine and Nikola Jokic are likewise among the All-Stars without signature sneakers, but they have some special kicks lined up for Sunday.

