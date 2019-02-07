New Era

Charlotte will be the site of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game later this month, and we’re starting to see just what that All-Star Weekend will look like. J. Cole will perform at halftime. Quavo will play in the Celebrity Game. And thanks to New Era we know the event will have a decidedly 90s feel.

The hat behemoth out of Buffalo released a first look at some of the wares they’ll be selling in Charlotte and there’s plenty of teal and black to be had. The company showed off four distinct designs to celebrate the annual basketball showcase making a delayed appearance in North Carolina as part of its NBA Authentics collection.

With the Hornets hosting in Charlotte, New Era had a pretty easy theme to work with: bees and honeycomb.

“Each year, we work to celebrate NBA All-Star Game by using the host city as the design inspiration,” director of arena sports for New Era John Connors said in a release. “This year, Charlotte offered us the opportunity to do something truly different leveraging the Hornets’ unique color palate and honeycomb pattern.”

The honeycomb pattern will be everywhere on All-Star Weekend, but it really does work in a variety of designs. Including perhaps the most unique one, on a tye die hat you’ll probably feel you saw on someone a few decades before it actually existed.