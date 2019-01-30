Getty Image

The NBA is preparing to put on a show for the 68th installment of the All-Star Game, and not just because fans will get to see some of the best basketball players on earth team up.

After the announcement that North Carolina native J. Cole will headline the 2019 NBA All-Star Game halftime show, the league revealed another major hip-hop star will take part in the festivities on Sunday, Feb. 17. Meek Mill will now open up the night with both a performance and the introduction of the starters for Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton will follow Meek with a performance of the United States national anthem, while Carly Rae Jepsen has been announced as the singer of the Canadian national anthem.