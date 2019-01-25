These Players Deserve To Make The 2019 NBA All-Star Game As Reserves

Getty Image

As of Thursday evening, starters and captains for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game are public knowledge. As usual, there was some debate over who got picked and who got left off but, as soon as that ends, another must begin. That means the annual argument centering on which players should round out the roster as reserve choices.

The league’s head coaches make the actual selections and they come to light exactly one week later with an announcement on Jan. 31. In the meantime, we’ll do the work for them in putting together seven-player lists in each conference that should make the cut when the final rosters are selected.