Getty Image

The 2019 NBA All-Star rosters officially have their starters. While we won’t know the full 24-man field for this February’s game in Charlotte until the coaches vote is tallied on Jan. 31 and the teams are drafted on Feb. 7, we do know what 10 players will open the game first.

The All-Star starters are determined by a combination of the fan vote, which counts 50 percent, and the players and media voting, which count for 25 percent each. Unsurprisingly, the two All-Star captains this year are the same that led the fan voting from the beginning, as LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the top vote-getters in their respective conferences.

From there, you have a number of familiar faces as Paul George, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry get All-Star nods once again in the West, while Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, and Joel Embiid get in for the East. The biggest surprise, if it can be called that, is Kemba Walker starting at home in Charlotte, although it’s well deserved as he’s been fantastic this season.