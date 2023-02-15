Here Are The 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Participants

The eyes of the basketball world will turn to Salt Lake City this weekend for the 2023 NBA All-Star festivities. While the All-Star rosters, Rising Stars rosters, and Celebrity Game rosters are already publicly available, the league waited until just days before the extravaganza to formally announce the players taking part in Saturday night’s competitions.

However, the league and TNT joined forces to announce the participants on Tuesday and, as usual, Saturday’s slate will begin with the Skills Challenge. This year’s field for that event will feature three teams of three players with three rounds of competition. One team is entirely comprised of the Antetokounmpo brothers (Giannis, Thanasis, Alex) with another three-man group of Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler. The final team is Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr., and Jaden Ivey.

The Skills Challenge will be followed by the annual three-point contest, with a star-studded field in place. All-Stars Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen, and Tyrese Haliburton headline the field, and they will be joined by Kings guard Kevin Huerter, Heat guard Tyler Herro, Pacers guard Buddy Hield, and Blazers guard Anfernee Simons.

Finally, the Slam Dunk Contest field is set with high flyers from across the league. Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is the most prominent player in the field, with Knicks center Jericho Simons, Rockets forward KJ Martin, and fan favorite Mac McClung, who recently agreed to a Two-Way contract with the 76ers, also in the mix.

Slam Dunk Contest Participants: pic.twitter.com/HWQgre1foU — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 15, 2023

Coverage of 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 18, with full coverage on TNT throughout the evening.