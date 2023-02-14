With NBA All-Star Weekend arriving in just a few days, the last piece of the puzzle to the festivities in Salt Lake City was the Saturday night lineups.

We know who will be in the All-Star Game itself on Sunday, including the injury replacements, with the draft still to come on Sunday night. We know the Rising Stars team rosters after they held a draft last week to divide up the rookies and sophomores — with the fourth team being made up of players from the G League. We even have the Celebrity Game rosters, featuring an eclectic mix of celebrities from across the entertainment world.

Saturday night’s lineup is starting to come together, and once again the star power lands in the Three-Point Contest rather than the Slam Dunk Contest. The Dunk Contest will reportedly feature Kenyon Martin Jr., Jericho Sims, Mac McClung, and Trey Murphy III (who replaced Shaedon Sharpe in the contest after the Blazers rookie and presumptive favorite dropped out after confirming he’d do it a month ago). The Three-Point Contest features a much more robust lineup of stars and sharpshooters, with Shams Charania reporting on the full participants list on Tuesday.

Sources: NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Boston's Jayson Tatum, Sacramento's Kevin Huerter, Miami's Tyler Herro, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Portland's Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons and Utah's Lauri Markkanen. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2023

Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, and Lauri Markkanen will all be pulling double duty as All-Stars on Sunday night as well, while Buddy Hield, Kevin Huerter, Tyler Herro, and Anfernee Simons all will look to play spoiler. Hield is a past champion in the event, while Huerter figures to be a popular sleeper pick given his ability to get red-hot from three and Markkanen will have the homecourt advantage.