Here Are The Complete 2023 NBA All-Star Rosters

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place in just over two weeks, as the league will descend on Salt Lake City for the annual midseason festivities in Utah.

A week ago, the league unveiled the starting lineups, headlined by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will serve as captains in the game and make their selections in the All-Star Draft on Sunday night before tipoff. On Thursday night, the 14 reserves for the game were announced — seven from each conference — as the coaches from around the league made the tough picks on who would fill out the rosters.

As always, there are players who will feel snubbed by the selection process, but there’s a chance for one or two more players to find their way onto the All-Star rosters this year as injury replacements, as starters Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson are both sidelined currently with injuries and their ability to play in the game still in question.

WEST

STARTERS

Captain: LeBron James (Lakers)

Zion Williamson (Pelicans)

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

Stephen Curry (Warriors)

Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

RESERVES

Ja Morant (Grizzlies)

Domantas Sabonis (Kings)

Paul George (Clippers)

Shai Gilgeous Alexander (Thunder)

Damian Lillard (Blazers)

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies)

EAST

STARTERS

Captain: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

Kevin Durant (Nets)

Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

Kyrie Irving (Nets)

Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

RESERVES

Joel Embiid (76ers)

DeMar DeRozan (Bulls)

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

Bam Adebayo (Heat)

Jrue Holiday (Bucks)

Julius Randle (Knicks)

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)