The NBA Announced All Of The 2020-21 Awards Finalists

The 2020-21 regular season has come to a close and as the play-in tournament wraps up with the two remaining battles for the 8-seed in the East and West, the focus has shifted to the playoffs and who will walk away with the 2021 NBA Championship.

There is also the matter of sorting out who will win the NBA’s annual end-of-season awards, which, as a reminder, are regular season only awards that have already been voted on by the members of the media who are given a vote. The winners of those awards aren’t announced until later in the playoffs, but on Thursday they unveiled the finalists for the six regular season awards on TNT — finalists listed in alphabetical order.

MVP

Stephen Curry

Joel Embiid

Nikola Jokic

Rookie of the Year

LaMelo Ball

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Sixth Man of the Year

Jordan Clarkson

Joe Ingles

Derrick Rose

Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green

Ben Simmons

Coach of the Year

Quin Snyder

Tom Thibodeau

Monty Williams

Most Improved Player

Jerami Grant

Michael Porter Jr.

Julius Randle

There aren’t any real surprises on the list, although the TNT broadcast had plenty of debate including Shaq screaming at Chuck for daring question whether Steph was MVP — with Chuck, sagely, noting that Jokic is going to win the award. We’ll learn the winners of each award as the playoffs wear on because, like last year, there is no NBA Awards ceremony planned this season.