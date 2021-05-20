Getty Image
DimeMag

The NBA Announced All Of The 2020-21 Awards Finalists

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The 2020-21 regular season has come to a close and as the play-in tournament wraps up with the two remaining battles for the 8-seed in the East and West, the focus has shifted to the playoffs and who will walk away with the 2021 NBA Championship.

There is also the matter of sorting out who will win the NBA’s annual end-of-season awards, which, as a reminder, are regular season only awards that have already been voted on by the members of the media who are given a vote. The winners of those awards aren’t announced until later in the playoffs, but on Thursday they unveiled the finalists for the six regular season awards on TNT — finalists listed in alphabetical order.

MVP
Stephen Curry
Joel Embiid
Nikola Jokic

Rookie of the Year
LaMelo Ball
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Haliburton

Sixth Man of the Year
Jordan Clarkson
Joe Ingles
Derrick Rose

Defensive Player of the Year
Rudy Gobert
Draymond Green
Ben Simmons

Coach of the Year
Quin Snyder
Tom Thibodeau
Monty Williams

Most Improved Player
Jerami Grant
Michael Porter Jr.
Julius Randle

There aren’t any real surprises on the list, although the TNT broadcast had plenty of debate including Shaq screaming at Chuck for daring question whether Steph was MVP — with Chuck, sagely, noting that Jokic is going to win the award. We’ll learn the winners of each award as the playoffs wear on because, like last year, there is no NBA Awards ceremony planned this season.

Topics: #NBATags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×