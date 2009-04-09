NBA Draft 2009 Stock Watch: DeJuan Blair

It’s not that I didn’t expect DeJuan Blair to throw his name into the ’09 Draft. I just didn’t expect him to leave it there so soon, immediately hiring an agent and not even allowing himself the option to go back to school. In the early stages of the early-declaration period, Blair’s move has been the boldest so far.
It’s not an issue of whether or not he can play. The sophomore All-American PF put up 15.7 points and 12.3 rebounds a night while leading Pitt to the Elite Eight, turning in two 20-board efforts this season and eight games where he had at least 20 points and 15 boards. At the very least, I see Blair making an impact in the League in the Brandon Bass/Leon Powe fashion, an energy rebounder off the bench who’s invariably more valuable to a contender than to a Lottery team.
But listed at 6-6 or 6-7, with a game that’s strictly low-post and under the glass, Blair is a lock to get drafted lower than his talent warrants. It also doesn’t help that he’s got a history of knee surgeries, and he’s struggled to keep his weight under control in the past. Eliminating the possibility of pulling his name out of the draft before teams even get to take his true measurements and test out his knees could come back to bite Blair in the end.
Then again, I can see why going all-in is the smart play. First, there’s the risk of getting injured again if Blair goes back to college. And it’s not like he’s going to grow any taller if he stays at Pitt. If Blair measures out to be 6-6 or even 6-5, another All-American campaign and constant double-doubles won’t make him any more attractive to NBA scouts. By coming out now, Blair at least has youth and potential on his side (he turns 20 this month), and the most recent memories of him are of a relentless warrior who led a team that was ranked No. 1 in the country at one time.
Every team in the League — if they don’t already have one — can use somebody like Blair on their roster, and the emergence of guys like Paul Millsap, Jason Maxiell and David Lee only makes them more aware of it. Ideally he’d land on a playoff team with a good coach who knows how to use him, and where he won’t be considered a disappointment if he doesn’t put up big numbers right away, but there’s a good chance that won’t happen. Blair is a classic late-first round type, and this draft is funny in that a lot of Lottery squads have those picks due to trades (Sacramento at #24, Oklahoma City at #25, Memphis at #27, Minnesota at #28).
Most mock drafts have Blair going somewhere in the late-teens or early-20s. In his press conference yesterday, Blair called those mock draft listings, “almost a (first-round) guarantee to me.”
I’d agree. Unless something real problematic pops up during pre-draft physicals and measurements, I don’t see Blair going any lower than 30th, but no higher than 20th.
Dude was mad efficient in college. I’d take em on my team.
Good or even dominant in college means nothing in NBA. I just think hes too short . As well is his nose for the ball his strength was his biggest asset and I dont see him over powering too many NBA PFs. Good look tho he had a great year no sense hanging about
Id love for the Hawks to get him in the early 20s.
He’s a young Haslem with more athleticism (at this point). I’d be happy to have him on any second roster.
Leon Powe’s only 6’6″ too and he does fine. Just make sure he’s your energy guy and not your starter.
I totally agree that to get the most out of Blair he needs to get drafted by a contender and be a bench energy player. Although not considered a true contender, the Hawks would be a good fit considering they need more bench toughness. Other teams that could use his services are the Spurs, Lakers, Hornets, Suns and Magic.
Bad decision by Blair. 1st he declared for the draft based on internet mock drafts. 2nd he never spoke w/ his coach or any NBA contacts. Get the degree then try for the NBA. What’s 1 more year? You’re still gonna be a late 1st or most likely a 2nd rd pick. He could just as easily end up in Europe as he is to end up in the NBA.
IMO, energy guys tend to be overrated if they lack any tangible skill. Dejuan though, is great around the basket and his hands and nose for the rock are great as well. But, That can only take Blair so far in the league when he is in the box going against players that are easily 4 inches taller than him and even better around the glass. IMO, in order for Blair to be any real asset to any team, he has to be able to consistently knock down some sort of outside shot, even from 12-15 feet. I don’t remember him attempting anything in that range all year. Any addition to his repertoire beyond throwing his frame around for a bunny is NECESSARY.
If he plans on making a career in the paint, he is not going to have much of a career.
People that say he should go back to school and get a degree aren’t thinking. It isn’t going to help him with the NBA and he’ll get at least an extra year of pro ball.
Do the simple math. Even if he is playing overseas, he’ll be making a few hundred thousand dollars next year. He can go back to college at Pitt for 2 years later for ~$25,000 total. He comes out ahead.
It makes sense for people to get that free degree or stay in school if they won’t make the money back or if it helps their NBA chances. There is no reason to go back for Blair.
He shoulda stayed in school one more year, polish his game a bit more. His career will end up like Robert Tractor Traylor if he doesn’t get his weight in check!
“Energy Guy” is a poor choice of words… This big boy resembles a slug when exerting effort.
I think Blair really shouldnt have hired a agent just to keep the option open. I just really wanna see where earl clark goes.
@ Celts fan Leon Powe is 6’8”
Besides Blair is going to be a reggie evans type of dude: Rebounding, hustle and great strength
He reminds me of Big Baby.
I think it was the right move for him. His draft stock couldn’t be higher.
DeJuan is amazing!! It was the right decision for him! He will be very effective in the NBA.
Poew is bigger and a way better athlete, and even he went in the second round. He reminds more more of mike sweetney or someone like that. Plus his madness run was kinda weak.
Dejuan is a beast! I can’t wait to he show all you haters what he is going to do! Please if no one done what he did for PITT then keep your hating comments to your self! Somebody thought he was an animal because he made all american and big east player of the year! so again Quit hating.