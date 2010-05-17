NBA Draft All-No. 1 Pick Team

Heavy is the crown worn by the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. With the 2010 Lottery drawing being held tomorrow, we’ll get one step closer to identifying the next name in the lineage — John Wall is the odds-on favorite, but things could change depending on who lands the top spot — of players expected to quickly change the fortunes of a franchise, eventually win championships, consistently sell tickets and in most cases make a near-seamless transition from amateur to professional life.
And it’s only fitting that, as teams are whittled away in this year’s NBA championship race, former No. 1 picks have been at the center of NBA attention. LeBron James dominated headlines for the past week as he exited the playoffs earlier than expected and is now looking at a free-agent summer. Dwight Howard, for better or worse, is the axis on which the Eastern Conference Finals will spin. Shaquille O’Neal is on the cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated, about a month away from signing what might be his last NBA contract and wrapping up one of the most accomplished careers the League has ever seen.
It’s no surprise that the list of No. 1 picks is dominated by centers and power forwards — 24 of the last 30 top picks dating back to 1980 were primarily fours and fives — making it tough to put together a group that resembles an actual team, especially of active players. Still, here’s our (active) All-No. 1 Pick Squad:
G – Derrick Rose (Chicago, 2008)
G – LeBron James (Cleveland, 2003)
C – Dwight Howard (Orlando, 2004)
F – Tim Duncan (San Antonio, 1997)
F – Andrea Bargnani (Toronto, 2006)
Bench – Allen Iverson, Blake Griffin, Elton Brand, Andrew Bogut, Yao Ming, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenyon Martin
Seriously?
You wouldn’t want Shaq as your starting center? Did you see his stats his rookie year?
or Akeem Olajuwan? All time leading shot blocker (as of record)? (who technically you can put down as PF since he starred along side with Ralph Samson as the original twin towers).
I’d take Shaq at C and Hakeem at PF over Duncan and Howard. I’d move AI to PG and take out Bargnani at the SF.
Bargnani? Really? lol I’m a die hard raps fan and even I find it hard to believe he would deserve to be in that company.
Maybe if you read the post carefully it says ACTIVE
It’s a tossup as to whether Iverson should be considered among active #1 picks. Kenyon’s had a solid career but I don’t know about his being here on this list other than being an active #1 pick. Injuries were a factor with him but he hasn’t been an All-Star since Jason Kidd played with him.
Even though there’s only a few of you, I can’t believe the posters missed the fact that Blake Griffin is listed as an honorable mention! Haha he can’t even be considered active since he’s never played a game! Foolishness
Blake Griffin hasent proven a thing in the NBA yet.
i´d move lebron to forward, replace bargnani with iverson and dwight with shaq.
No love for my boy Greg Oden?
I guess Blake made it since he played some summer league & preseason games until he fractured his knee.
Is this list based on what these players are doing currently, or just the career achievements of each player on the list? The funny part about this is that technically you will only really be able to go back at most 20 years and pick from the pool of #1 picks. Amazing how Oden misses the list, Blake hasn’t played and makes the list. Joe Smith didn’t make the list (lmao), Poor Kwame Brown never made the list (Lmao)Michael Olowokandi isn’t active to even be eligible to miss the list (LMAO), and they moved LeBron to the 2 because they have only 1 guy in the last 30 odd years who even plays the 2 (Iverson). I’m pretty sure AI wants no part of this list because it results in him coming off the bench LMAOOOOOOO
Dime, what’s with the ads in espaÃ±ol? Is there a large spanish-speaking demographic among Dime readers?
My ALLTIME #1 Picks team aka Team Lakers
PG – Magic Johnson
SG – Elgin Baylor
SF – James Worthy
PF – Shaquille O’Neal
C – Kareem Abdul Jabbar
that is all
joe smith – solid pick warriors.
how does olajuwon, best center ever, not make this list? man time musst have dulled memories something terrible. Notice everyone always talks about bowie being picked over jordan, but no one mentions olajuwon. that’s because you can’t really make a clearcut argument for either.
Wow DIME you really dropped the ball if your doing a number 1 picks ever based on players still active then Iverson crushes Rose,Brand beats Bargnani and “The Big Last Contract” Shaq Dominates D-Howard
It says ACTIVE, not ALL-TIME.
It is based on active players, but the bigger question is, is this list based on active players and what they are doing as of today, or over the course of their career, and if it’s based on today and this past season, the list is accurate.
It’s CLEARLY about how they are right now, otherwise there’s no way Shaq and AI don’t laugh Dwight and Andrea right off the list. Come on now. Dwight would need to keep up what he’s doing for another decade and win a few chips to even think of starting the conversation of who’s better between him and Shaq. He will never be as good as Shaq was…
Rose over Iverson? COME ON!!!
C – Olowokandi
F – Kwame
F – Joe Smith
F – Pervis Ellison
C – Joe Barry Carroll
Honorable Mention: Kenyon, Oden, Brand.
shitfaced
your honorable mentions dont suck
dizzle
nice team
ill borrow your first three players but kick out your pf and center for duncan and robinson :)
Ian
for a first pick they do…. at least for a season or two…
dwight over The Superman?! wtf?! What the funk?!?!
Blake Griffin, Brand, rtofl…. that is lame.
and the ACTIVE constraint is pretty lame, too, since Shaq is the last of his year, Gelnn Robinson retired, Iverson retired, Webber retired… not too many options.
and Bogut over Bargnani, for sure.
@ #18 Celts fan.
I’m not too sure if they mean “how they are right now”. Brand sucks, AI is arguably not in the league anymore, and Yao didn’t play this year.
Dime needs to clarify.
OF COURSE they mean how they are right now… are you itching for a fight or just mind-numbingly stupid? Dime doesn’t need to clarify anything… Only a fucking idiot would think this list is based on all-time achievement. Seriously, this must be the dumbest dime comment thread ever…
This is what u said of Shaq: “wrapping up one of the most accomplished careers the League has ever seen” and then u follow that up with putting him on the bench??? AI on the bench? Scoring titles, MVP’s, and Rose and Howard both get starting spots over these 2??? This belongs on the SNL “Really???” segment…