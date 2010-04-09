NBA Draft Update: Derrick Favors is going pro

04.09.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

If the rules had allowed, Derrick Favors would already be in the NBA. I first met the 6-10 teenager when he was a sophomore at South Atlanta (Ga.) High School, and I knew even then that he was a future pro whose sights were locked in on the NBA and getting there as soon as possible. The kid who grew up in the same AAU program as Dwight Howard, who was seemingly being groomed to be the next Dwight, would have gone pro straight from high school like Dwight if he could have.

So it’s no surprise that after his freshman season at Georgia Tech, Favors has decided to enter the 2010 NBA Draft. Favors didn’t exactly blow up the college game, averaging 12.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks as the Yellow Jackets finished under-.500 in the ACC (23-13 overall) and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. But with his talent and potential, that didn’t really hurt his stock at all.

Favors has been projected as a Top-5 pick since high school, and that hasn’t changed. John Wall and Evan Turner are the odds-on favorites to go 1-2 in some order, but Favors is a good bet to go 3rd depending on how the Lottery shakes out.

“I look forward to taking this next step in my basketball career,” Favors said in a statement. “The time is right, and this is the best decision for me and my family.”

Georgia Tech junior forward Gani Lawal is also entering the Draft.

