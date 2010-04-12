NBA Draft Update: Wes Johnson, Devin Ebanks going pro; Willie Warren in trouble

With the early-entry deadline for this year’s NBA Draft getting closer, the list of underclassmen throwing their names in the hat is growing. Today it’s Syracuse junior SF Wes Johnson and West Virginia SF Devin Ebanks.

Johnson, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, is a projected Top-5 or Top-10 pick. Ebanks is slated to go somewhere in the Lottery or later in the first round.

There was some bad news for another early entrant, Oklahoma’s Willie Warren. The sophomore guard was cited for two outstanding warrants by Norman (Okla.) police over the weekend — one for a speeding ticket, another for failing to appear in court because of the ticket. He had reportedly already turned himself in and posted bond.