NBA Draft Update: Wes Johnson, Devin Ebanks going pro; Willie Warren in trouble

With the early-entry deadline for this year’s NBA Draft getting closer, the list of underclassmen throwing their names in the hat is growing. Today it’s Syracuse junior SF Wes Johnson and West Virginia SF Devin Ebanks.
Johnson, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, is a projected Top-5 or Top-10 pick. Ebanks is slated to go somewhere in the Lottery or later in the first round.
There was some bad news for another early entrant, Oklahoma’s Willie Warren. The sophomore guard was cited for two outstanding warrants by Norman (Okla.) police over the weekend — one for a speeding ticket, another for failing to appear in court because of the ticket. He had reportedly already turned himself in and posted bond.
Seriously, what is going on with Willie Warren?
This guy fails every time.
Man, I was big on Willie Warren staying last year but he has messed it all up now…
There’s always an idiot in the bunch lol smh
I’ve never bought the Willie Warren hype. Ebanks and Johnson are solid.
everybody says that kids benefit from going back to school. Ed Davis should go back etc. But they rarely mention what happens to kids who go back and their draft stock drops. Willie Warren could be a millionaire right now if he declared last year.
willie warren is not that good. i saw him play my school this year and i expected to see a top 10 talent. i left the game WITH A VICTORY and said to myself.. why is everyone talking about this guy. he looks a good but i dont see him in the NBA right now. he is not a PG and he is too small to be a SG. he may go 2nd round.
book it.. i see Joseph Forte written ALL OVER HIM
no affiliation/affinity/dislike for Willie Warren. It was just a speeding ticket and a missed court date. True he should have filed the motion to appeal for a second date before they found him but if he’s a stranger to the system (which would be a good thing) its understandable if he did’t know to file that.
even if his rap sheet is a mile long, its hard to get mad over a speeding ticket and “one” missed court date.
