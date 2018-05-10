Getty Image

Now that we are set with the conference finals, 26 teams have officially begun their offseason. For everyone outside Cleveland, Boston, Houston, and Golden State, the focus is now firmly on the NBA Draft and free agency.

For some teams, the draft is a bigger deal, as there are many teams waiting patiently for next week’s Draft Lottery to determine their fate. For others, they’ll be looking to build through free agency and trades, hoping to change their fortunes with a major move or two. LeBron James will obviously be the biggest domino in free agency, and where he goes (or stays) will have a ripple effect around the league. Close behind him, though, is Paul George.

George had knee surgery on Wednesday, but should be close to fully recovered by the time free agency rolls around. There have been conflicting reports about his desires in free agency and LeBron’s decision could also factor in, but for now, oddsmakers are leaning towards a homecoming in Los Angeles as the most likely outcome for George.

Offshore sportsbook Bovada released a number of NBA free agency props on Thursday, including one on George where the Lakers are -200 favorites to land the star. The Thunder are +400 to keep him, with the Sixers at +600 as a darkhorse candidate.