We Ranked NBA Teams By How Much Fun They’d Be On ‘Hard Knocks’

Hard Knocks is appointment viewing for football fans. Every summer, HBO gets incredible access into one NFL team’s training camp, giving fans a mostly unfiltered look into teams and the people who suit up for them. This year, it’s been the Oakland Raiders, which ended up being an excellent choice due to all the drama surrounding Antonio Brown.

Invariably, someone during Hard Knocks season expresses a desire for an NBA version of the show. For example, here’s LeBron James tweeting that he’d like something along these lines back in 2012.

Man I wish we(NBA) did "Hard Knocks" or some version of it. Love that show — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2012

The latest example, and the post that inspired this article, came via Thomas Duffy of Bleacher Report.

Would kill for a really good NBA version of ‘Hard Knocks.’ — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) August 21, 2019

We agreed with Thomas, and as such, we decided to look at all 30 NBA teams and rank them based on how good they would be on Hard Knocks: Hoops. Our methodology: We put the numbers 1-30 in a Google Doc, then we plugged in NBA teams based on brief conversations about each one. Very little thought was put into large portions of this, and for the first 20 minutes or so, we forgot that one NBA team existed. After the rankings were figured out, Robby took the odd-numbered teams, while Bill took the even-numbered ones.

Look upon our works, ye mighty, and enjoy.