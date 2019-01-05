Getty Image

The Rockets and Warriors gave us a dramatic overtime thriller on Wednesday night, with Houston emerging victorious on a game-winning three-pointer from James Harden with just one second remaining in the extra period.

For the Rockets, it was their sixth straight win, and their ninth out of their last 10. It’s also the latest bit of heroics behind arguably the best stretch of Harden’s career, during which he’s scored 40 or more points in five consecutive games. But that win almost didn’t come to pass.

On the sequence before his clutch three, Kevin Durant tried to save an errant pass while he was clearly out of bounds with both feet. The referees somehow, inexplicably, failed to make the call, which resulted in a Steph Curry three-pointer and a two-point lead for the Warriors with time winding down.