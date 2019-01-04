James Harden Continued His Unreal Stretch By Burying The Warriors With A Game-Winning Three

01.04.19

Oh my god, James Harden is out of his mind. In a game that reminded everyone why he was the league MVP last year, Harden did everything he could to carry the Houston Rockets to a win over the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena, dropping 44 points in a 135-134 overtime victory.

Harden stuffed the stat sheet in general, adding 15 assists and 10 rebounds along with his prolific scoring output. Still, the thing that fans will remember about this game was the triple that Harden canned with one second remaining in overtime to seal the win.

Despite being contested by both Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, Harden pulled up from way behind the three-point line and fired away, drilling a three to deflate the crowd in Oakland.

