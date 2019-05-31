YouTube

The late night game is filled with bits and clips made to go viral, and Jimmy Kimmel has found gold in his Celebrities Read Mean Tweets series.

Whereas a late night host like Jimmy Fallon has built an empire on nostalgia, Jimmy Kimmel has found fodder in the endless cesspool that is social media. Especially when you have a ton of followers. His Mean Tweets series is turning the hate that’s found online on its head, giving celebrities and athletes alike the chance to read it live on air and give them a chance to respond to it directly.

The latest edition of NBA Athletes Read Mean Tweets came after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and it featured a litany of NBA stars reading hateful things about themselves on social media. With that in mind, the first athlete featured is Kevin Durant.