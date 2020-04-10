The NBA has been on indefinite hiatus for almost exactly a month now amid the coronavirus pandemic that is wreaking havoc across the globe. But that doesn’t mean both the league offices and the players’ union have been sitting on their hands. From the beginning, the two sides have been discussing possible ways forward once it becomes safe to do so.

There’s been talk about resuming with an abbreviated season, skipping the remaining games and jumping right into the playoffs, or in the worst-case scenario, cancelling everything altogether and starting fresh next season once the virus is under control. All options are currently on the table.

For now, though, everything remains on hold. Soon after the league shut down, they announced they were putting a temporary moratorium on all transactions until about the second week of April when things could be re-evaluated. Now that we’re here, both the NBA and NBPA have decided to extend that moratorium indefinitely, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The NBA and NBPA have agreed to extend the moratorium on transactions (agreements, trades, player/team options) indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Business remains paused. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2020

In the meantime, the two sides are currently focused on the new HORSE competition that will premier on ESPN this weekend featuring both NBA and WNBA stars. Beyond that, uncertainty remains surrounding just about everything league-related and otherwise.