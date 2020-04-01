An NBA Quarantine League Is A Logistical Nightmare, But Also Maybe The Only Option

The NBA, like every other sports league, is currently trying to figure out what its future looks like over the remainder of 2020. With the league on hiatus and the COVID-19 pandemic showing little sign of slowing down, it seems all but assured that any hopes of a return to normal basketball, with arenas full of people, is out the window if they have hopes of finishing the 2019-20 season.

As such, the league is running through various contingencies for how it can try and finish out this season with the understanding that, at this point, finishing the entirety of the regular season is unlikely. One idea — which, it should be noted, has been dismissed by the likes of LeBron James as something he would not want to participate in — is getting all of the teams to a neutral site, such as Las Vegas, and having them play games in a central location so as to quarantine the entire league together, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday’s SportsCenter.

“Las Vegas has been a destination that has been discussed, built around the idea of literally perhaps using a casino, playing games in potentially a ballroom with courts. There’s lots of different scenarios …” —@wojespn on how the NBA may try to make its initial return pic.twitter.com/KfFg6Nb8CU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 31, 2020

Now this would, of course, be pretty extreme and the push back from players is more than understandable. Putting everyone effectively in a bubble and having them play games in an empty gym (or ballroom) would be really weird and players would, rightfully, have concerns about such a plan. Chief among those would be whether their families could join them and how they would ensure the safety of all involved. There’s no chance players are going to go for being walled off from the rest of the world, including their loved ones, for months on end to finish a season, so the league would surely have to ensure they could bring families with them.

The logistics of all of this are, of course, a nightmare and it would take months to have a solid plan in place and execute it. First, they would have to be able to test everyone — players, coaches, referees, trainers, family members, chefs, hotel staff, etc. — that would be involved. That is an undertaking that, as of this moment, is not possible, and should not be possible until testing is made prevalent enough nationwide that we can test healthy individuals to begin tracing the virus. Maybe that is possible in June, although even that hope could be overly optimistic. But the thing is, it’s hard to see how the NBA can start playing games again until everyone can be tested — and have confirmed negative tests — given that one positive test is how this entire thing got shut down in the first place.

The only way to ensure players do not contract the virus and bring it back to the rest of the league if they all do test negative is to limit their contact to exclusively other people that have tested negative as well, which is why the quarantine league, as strange and unpalatable as it may be to players, is likely the only way everything starts up again.

Now, let’s say they are able to successfully test everyone and, despite everything we know about how the virus is spread throughout the country and is most often being carried by asymptomatic people, they can confirm negative cases for all 450 players league-wide and coaches and trainers and necessary staff and their families that would be allowed to join them. The next step would be finding the location. Las Vegas makes sense, given the room capacity and that you can build basketball courts inside the ballrooms at these hotels. The hotel in question would, again, have to be closed off to all non-NBA quarantine league personnel, and they would need significant court space in order to allow for the much-needed practice time that teams will require to shake off the rust from a few months off — not to mention bringing in workout and training equipment.

This is why an idea such as Jay Williams’ cruise ship quarantine league would likely be nearly impossible to pull off, because while two courts might be enough to get games played, it would not fill the need for practice area for the entire league.