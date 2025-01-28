The NBA Announced The Player Pool For 2025 Rising Stars Challenge

Slowly but surely, the NBA is rolling out the list of players who will have a role in All-Star weekend this year in San Francisco. The league announced the starters for Sunday’s game last week, and on Monday, we learned the field for the Dunk Contest this year, which is headlined by Mac McClung’s quest to win for a third straight year.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the players who will be eligible to play in its biggest event on Friday night: the Rising Stars Challenge. Here’s who made the teams: