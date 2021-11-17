young dolph
Getty Image
DimeMag

The Basketball World Offered Up Condolences After The Death Of Young Dolph

TwitterAssociate Editor

Young Dolph died on Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in his hometown of Memphis. The news was originally reported by Jeremy Pierre of the local Fox affiliate, and soon after, authorities confirmed that Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot outside of a bakery after going inside and buying cookies. TMZ added to the reporting of the incident, saying that “Dolph went into the store, and a vehicle pulled up, firing through a front window and striking the rapper.” He was 36 years old.

The music world was devastated over the loss, something that applied to a number of NBA players, too. In the aftermath of Dolph’s death, basketball players took to Twitter and offered up their prayers and condolences.

Dolph had mentioned on multiple occasions that he was contemplating retiring from rap, but said earlier this year that he was unable to get to a place where he felt he could walk away, saying “I can’t do it, real talk. I can’t do.” Dolph released a number of mixtapes, EPs, and full-length albums over the years, most recently the 2021 release Dum and Dummer 2 alongside Key Glock. One year prior, Dolph dropped Rich Slave, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the highest-charting release of his career.

Tags:
Listen To This
‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Displays High-Class Showmanship Through An Infectious Spectacle
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×