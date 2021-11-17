Young Dolph died on Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in his hometown of Memphis. The news was originally reported by Jeremy Pierre of the local Fox affiliate, and soon after, authorities confirmed that Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot outside of a bakery after going inside and buying cookies. TMZ added to the reporting of the incident, saying that “Dolph went into the store, and a vehicle pulled up, firing through a front window and striking the rapper.” He was 36 years old.

The music world was devastated over the loss, something that applied to a number of NBA players, too. In the aftermath of Dolph’s death, basketball players took to Twitter and offered up their prayers and condolences.

Not dolph brah 😭😭😭😭rule #1 😭😢 — Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) November 17, 2021

Dolph 🙏 — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) November 17, 2021

Nooo not Dolph… 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) November 17, 2021

Dolph 🙏🏽 — Tre Jones (@Tre3Jones) November 17, 2021

Noooo hope that’s not true — Jordan McRae (@JordyMac52) November 17, 2021

In ya own city man come on!!!! Smh RIP — Jordan McRae (@JordyMac52) November 17, 2021

Danggg I’m fasho jammin Young Dolph all day today 🙏🏾 — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) November 17, 2021

Damn man RIP young dolph🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 17, 2021

Dolph news got me sick!!! Rest in Peace — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) November 17, 2021

Rip Dolph wow man — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) November 17, 2021

RIP Dolph! Smh 🙏🏾 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) November 17, 2021

🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) November 17, 2021

Rest In Peace Young Dolph🙏🏽 — Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) November 17, 2021

RIP DOLPH 💔🐬🙏🏽 — RJ (@RjHampton14) November 17, 2021

Dolph had mentioned on multiple occasions that he was contemplating retiring from rap, but said earlier this year that he was unable to get to a place where he felt he could walk away, saying “I can’t do it, real talk. I can’t do.” Dolph released a number of mixtapes, EPs, and full-length albums over the years, most recently the 2021 release Dum and Dummer 2 alongside Key Glock. One year prior, Dolph dropped Rich Slave, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the highest-charting release of his career.