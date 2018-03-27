NBA Power Rankings Week 23: Nobody Wants To Face The Sixers

Getty Image

Entering the season, everyone knew the Philadelphia 76ers had talent. Joel Embiid, admittedly in a small sample, flashed obscene upside a season ago, Ben Simmons was the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft for a reason and Robert Covington displayed all the signs to be a top-flight NBA role player that every team needs. With that said, there were plenty of skeptics with regard to what Philly could do for this season, simply due to uncertainty with both Embiid and Simmons from a health standpoint and the fact that young teams generally struggle in the league.

Fast forward to late March and the Sixers are genuinely terrifying. At 43-30, the team has exceeded any rational expectations and, at the moment, Philadelphia owns the league’s fifth-best net rating (+4.1) from a season-long perspective. In fact, it could be argued that Philly is currently operating as the second-best team in the East (trailing only the Raptors), especially in light of an active seven-game winning streak.

The jury is out, of course, when it comes to how this will translate to the postseason and the same questions exist surrounding a team with little collective playoff experience. The presence of a steadying force (and a deadeye shooter) in J.J. Redick certainly helps but the team’s premium pieces, Embiid and Simmons, will be forced to live up to the considerable hype under the (very) bright lights of April and May. Beyond that, there is the unknown of No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, who returned to action on Monday night and impressed in limited time. He certainly adds a different dimension to the proceedings if everything goes according to plan with his comeback.

Regardless, it has to be said that no one wants to deal with the Philadelphia 76ers right now, at least if they are thinking rationally. The Cleveland Cavaliers have LeBron James and, thus, are scary in the playoffs, while the aforementioned Raptors have clearly been the East’s best team this season. In the same breath, Philly is the team most equipped to pull an upset from a talent perspective and Brett Brown’s team appears to be peaking at the perfect time.

Where do the Sixers rank in this week’s edition of Dime Power Rankings? Let’s explore the space.