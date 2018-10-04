2018-2019 Sacramento Kings Preview: Keep Improving

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 27-55 (12th in West)

Players Added: Marvin Bagley (draft), Nemanja Bjelica (free agency), Deyonta Davis (trade with MEM), Yogi Ferrell (free agency), Ben McLemore (trade with MEM)

Players Lost: Vince Carter (free agency), Nigel Hayes (waivers), Garrett Temple (trade with MEM)

Projected Team MVP: Bogdan Bogdanovic

This is interesting in two different ways. First, Bogdan Bogdanovic was the best player on the Sacramento Kings roster last season. Second, the Kings would probably love it if that wasn’t the case this year.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Sacramento would want Bogdanovic would regress and, at the age of 26, there is even reason to believe that the second-year wing could improve. He knocked down 39.2 percent of his threes as a rookie while posting solid numbers across the board and, in short, Bogdanovic is a solid rotation player on the wing at a reasonable cost.

That is a great asset to have moving forward but, in referring back to the No. 1 point above, the Kings have more talented players and they need one (or more) of them to pop this season. We’ll touch on one prospect below, but Willie Cauley-Stein and Buddy Hield are also two players in watch, in addition to the veterans and rookie Marvin Bagley.

A common theme on some of the worst teams in the league is the lack of a No. 1 option and, well, the Kings are in that category.