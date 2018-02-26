Award debates have started to heat up across NBA circles. In an interesting twist, though, the debate over the league MVP doesn’t seem especially controversial — it seems like Rockets star James Harden is in line to take home the award for the first time in his wildly productive career.
But in recent weeks, the Rookie of the Year race has become fascinating. On one hand, we have Ben Simmons, who was viewed as a frontrunner coming into the season and has looked the part all year long. On the other, we have Donovan Mitchell, who has turned into the go-to offensive option for a Utah squad with postseason aspirations.
We decided to poll a number of people around the NBA — players, writers, analysts, and more — to get a sense of where the race is right now, and which player would get the award if the season ended today.
It is funny how these so called professionals in the game tend to over look Donovan Mitchell is only 2 months younger than Ben Simmons and had 2 years of college BBall at a better institution and with a better head coach (morality not withstanding)…Ben is on my All-Defense team as well…he guards every position and does a damn good job…he is already the most versatile defender in the NBA and that isn’t an overstatement..he cuts of driving lanes, stays in front of smaller guards, pushes bigs off the block, plays the passing lanes, blocks shots and is an aware help defender at 6’10 he switches anywhere they need him.
Donovan Mitchell isn’t there…if we are giving ROY for scoring average and west conference bias then cool, but stats, total game impact, and team success Ben is ballin’
All of the sudden people are contesting the red-shirt rookies…why was it ever in place than?
I’m with you on some of those comments, but I don’t think the amount of time Mitchell played in college (nor where he went to) should factor in at all, just like you don’t think that Simmons’ red-shirt year should be an impact. Numbers and impact, so I’m with you that Simmons should be ROY.
Ryan Hollins’ analysis is on par with his ability to play basketball: shitty.
Xavier Silas is high.
It’s Simmons in a fucking walk. And I say this as a Jazz fan.