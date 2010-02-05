NBA rumor: Clippers interested in Isiah Thomas

Apparently the Clippers are actively trying to be made fun of. The day after much-maligned coach/GM Mike Dunleavy Sr. was either dropped or decided to step down (depending on who you ask) as coach while keeping his GM duties, FOX Sports is reporting a rumor that the Clips are looking at Isiah Thomas to take over.
Reportedly, the Clips have “reached out” to Isiah about becoming coach, GM and president.
Zeke is 7-18 this season at Florida International, but things are looking up with a nationally-ranked recruiting class coming in next season. Would he pull a Lane Kiffin on FIU if an NBA job became available? Most people would assume so, but Isiah has constantly said he loves the college game because it’s less pressure and more about hoops than drama. Then again, the Clippers can offer the kind of money and power few men can turn down.
What would you think of this move? And if you were Isiah, would you take the L.A. job?
I’m sorry….WHAT?!?!
I guess the clippers forgot about the whole fucking up the knicks franchise thing
Isiah would be perfect. The knicks players he drafted are the players performing now.
I’m calling B.S. on that one.
If the Clips really ‘reached out’ to Isaiah he’d be already on the plane, and in LA as we speak. You know he doesn’t want no college gig, especially on one of the weakest teams in America.
At this point almost any coach is an upgrade to Dunleavy. The one coach the Clippers shouldn’t get is Avery Johnson, another coach like Dunleavy that would put handcuffs around baron davis and not let him play ball. Honestly thought the Clippers just got rid of their cancer, why take a chance Isiah Thomas? They should just hire JVG or Byron Scott coaches that will let their star players play.
Yeah this sounds about right..
Everything I’ve heard at the Garden is that there’s no truth to this rumor.
@ ahan
JVG seems to be one of those grind it out slow paced type coaches. the Clips must run or push the pace. Their half court sets are dump it into Kaman which stops working in the 2nd half. I also get the feeling that Byron Scott is also one of those strict micromanaging coaches, though not as extreme as Avery.
That would be so amazing at so many levels.
I thought that boom dizzle and Scott couldn’t coexist in Charlotte. Might be wrong. Avery is a micro management guy but those dallas teams were damned good, and anyone mentioned would be better than dunleavy was
Bill Simmons would have a field day
Bill Simmons would have a field day.
OMG please let this be true
this would bring the phrase “fucked up situation” to a whole new level.
If they hurry and hire Isiah he can trade an expiring Marcus Camby for Eddy Curry. Then if the Knicks land Lebron he claim that he made it possible.
“Apparently the Clippers are actively trying to be made fun of.” That sentence sums it all up perfectly.
as McEnroe said many times… “you cannot be serious!?!?”
Please make this happen! hahahaaa!
LMFAO!!! Whoever started this rumor has got a damn good sense of humor…
do the clips want to ruin the franchise?
hasn’t dunleavy done enough already?
LEAVE ZEKE IN SOUTH FLORIDA
as a long time anti isiah fan iwish this would be true because there is nithing more gratifing than watching this ma fail .he is for sure one of the best pg ever but he has screwed up every thing he has touched since.and no he gets 0 credit for sum nobrainer draft picks that have spanned out.zeke back in the bigs like a dream come true.
this rumor probably got started as a joke and got taken out of context.
i would like Magic Johnson to coach this team yes. and he is in this city so far too. and he coach lakers once to great heights. with his big profile.
BRYON SCOTT PLEASE! Clippers need to get totally rid of Dunleavy. HE is still President of Basketball Ops. If you get him out of there,m and get a new Gm and Coach, maybe things will start looking up. I think Bryon because he will run plays that will allow Davis to do his thing. Plus he can also run plays for Blake(once he comes back next season) similar to the ones he ran with David West. Plus Byron mite even do better then when he was with the hornets bc the Clips have arguably better talent and a deeper bench. They just have not been able to find a way to make it all gel yet. Bryon has never had a skilled center like Kaman, so he will have so many more options then he did with the hornets. Plus he can help develop the young guns like Gordon, Griffin, and Jordan. However I dont think Bryon should be GM, Coach, and President of BBall Ops. Bryon is a coach, not a GM. The Clippers should try and find a GM, separate to that of a coach. There is no need to have an all in one man, have separate people do their jobs so it is done more efficiently and then to the best of the team’s ability to operate and win games. This is a valid option for the Clippers to try and make a run at success instead of failures.
and to answer the question, Zeke should not leave the college game. He had a lot of problems with the pressure of being an nba coach(attempted suicide). So better not to leave a job he likes and cause so harm to himself, and the clippers organization. And Magic should not coach either, he did terrible with the lakers. Superstars do not make good coaches, period. He could not comprehend why players could be as good as he was. the players hated him. Understandably so, they could do what he could do.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA…………… Priceless
