The Players Most Likely To Be Traded By Each Team At The Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, in the second season since the league moved up the last day teams can make trades to before the All-Star break.

Between now and February 7, rumors will be swirling as teams make and take calls about all kinds of potential trades, big and small. It’s always important to remember that reports of interest are often just that, a team calling about a player they like and wondering what it would take to get them. Often times, those conversations never go beyond that point, even as reports get fans giddy about the possibilities.

With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at all 30 teams to find the player or players most likely to be on the move before February 7. Some of these are big names, others lesser so, because some teams simply aren’t going to consider dealing any of their best players. Some teams it’s clear they need to make a move, but it’s hard to figure out exactly what that will be due to a cluttered cap sheet or a lack of assets. Others can be expected to simply look for a salary dump or to seek out asset acquisition for their veterans. Many of the names on this list have already appeared in rumors and whispers, while others are pure speculation based on the team’s needs and their cap sheet.

Let’s dive on in to who we can expect to be on the move, or at least to pop up in rumors, as the deadline inches ever closer.