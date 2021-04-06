The Baylor Bears and Gonzaga Bulldogs faced off on Monday in Indianapolis, with the two teams combining for the best winning percentage in the history of the NCAA men’s national championship game. Gonzaga entered with an unbeaten record and a chance to make history but, for the vast majority of a 40-minute affair, Baylor was the superior team, and the Bears claimed the title with an 86-70 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Baylor dominated for the lion’s share of the first half, and their strong play began immediately. The Bears were the more physical, energetic team from the opening tip, scoring the first nine points and zooming to an 11-1 lead at the first TV timeout.

Gonzaga, the nation’s leading offensive team, didn’t score until the 16:16 mark and, with projected top-five pick Jalen Suggs in foul trouble, the Bulldogs were floundering. Things didn’t stabilize immediately, either, with Baylor pushing the margin to 21-6.

That was the largest deficit of the entire season for the Bulldogs, and the Bears kept coming, making their first five three-pointers to snatch a 29-10 advantage.

Finally, Gonzaga made their first run, outscoring Baylor by a 10-3 margin to cut the margin to 12, but Baylor then countered to reinstate a 17-point edge. Fortunately for Mark Few’s team, the Bulldogs had the last punch in the first half, using a 9-2 spurt over the last 2:16 to slash the margin to 47-37 at the break.

Gonzaga relied on the free throw line, making 12 of 13 attempts, in the first half, with Baylor generating second-chance opportunities (with nine offensive rebounds) and converting seven three-pointers on 12 attempts. Both teams were able to produce efficient overall offense, but the Bears essentially produced a quality look whenever they wanted, putting the Bulldogs on their heels.