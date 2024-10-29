What NBA Players Will Be On Season 2 Of Netflix’s ‘Starting 5’?

Prior to the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, Netflix released its documentary series “Starting 5” that followed five NBA stars through last season. The series provided a look at the stars off-court lives, as well as some rarely heard audio from in games that goes beyond what we usually see in “Mic’d Up” segments (as those are all approved by team PR).

It was a fascinating look at LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis, with each giving fans a peek behind the curtain at the ups and downs of life in the NBA. The Netflix cameras will once again be a regular presence in the NBA this season, as they’ll be bringing “Starting 5” back for a Season 2, and on Tuesday we learned what five stars will be getting the Netflix treatment this season, via Shams Charania.

Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Haliburton are the five players letting cameras into their lives this season, as Netflix once again leans on a mix of established vets (Durant and Harden), rising stars (SGA and Haliburton), and a Celtics star wing (Jaylen Brown). With that group, Netflix figures to have a decent shot at following at least one player through the Finals, as the Thunder and Celtics are the biggest title favorites, while the Suns are a darkhorse and the Pacers were a surprise conference finals squad a year ago. If nothing else, we should get a unique behind the scenes look at one of the all-time great performers: Kevin Durant on Twitter.