New NBA 2K11 Screens Surface In Developer Insight Diary

If you’re as excited as we are for NBA 2K11 to drop, then you’re going to want to check this out. 2K Sports‘ senior game designer Mike Wang and game producer Jerson Sapida just published a new set of developer diary insights for the game, and illustrated them with some new screens as well. Check them out below.

The piece, which you can read HERE, highlights improvements with artificial intelligence on both offense and defense, as well as a new option called Game Style which allows players to determine their gameplay experience in NBA 2K11.

