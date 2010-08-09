New NBA 2K11 Screens Surface In Developer Insight Diary

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.09.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

If you’re as excited as we are for NBA 2K11 to drop, then you’re going to want to check this out. 2K Sports‘ senior game designer Mike Wang and game producer Jerson Sapida just published a new set of developer diary insights for the game, and illustrated them with some new screens as well. Check them out below.

The piece, which you can read HERE, highlights improvements with artificial intelligence on both offense and defense, as well as a new option called Game Style which allows players to determine their gameplay experience in NBA 2K11.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGS2K SportsNBA 2K11Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP