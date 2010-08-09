New NBA 2K11 Screens Surface In Developer Insight Diary

If you’re as excited as we are for NBA 2K11 to drop, then you’re going to want to check this out. 2K Sports‘ senior game designer Mike Wang and game producer Jerson Sapida just published a new set of developer diary insights for the game, and illustrated them with some new screens as well. Check them out below.
The piece, which you can read HERE, highlights improvements with artificial intelligence on both offense and defense, as well as a new option called Game Style which allows players to determine their gameplay experience in NBA 2K11.
What do you think?
Hopefully the game styles will be options for online play..
“and J.R. Smith launched any shot from anywhere and everywhere without hesitation.”
Game looks on point! The Lebron jam looks insane!!
no sock on boozer’s left foot? ha
dude, its a calf-sleeve, NOT a “dirty” sock haha
oh mayne, please, no awkward looking jams like the ones they have on NBA Live… stick with what’s real… that’s what made 2k good… just focus on making the shots better and the details of the shots realistic.
What do I think? I think no one ever plays the game zoomed in this far LOL
But yeah, the game looks real nice; I can’t wait.
HELL YAH. Every year I buy this 2k and talk sht about all that’s bad about the game. And how I’ll never buy it again.
Then everytime October rolls around, I’m right there at WalMart picking up a copy on release day.
Where’s the MyPlayer info at? That mode must’ve wasted MONTHS of my life.