New York City Cleared Kyrie Irving To Practice At The Nets’ Facility, But He Still Can’t Play In Home Games

The Brooklyn Nets will be able to have Kyrie Irving around in a limited capacity when the team is on its home turf. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving received the go ahead from New York City to be able to practice at the team’s facility in Brooklyn, as the local government determined the venue in Industry City is technically a private office building.

While the team did get this minor boost in its efforts to have Irving up to speed during the regular season, there is still the hurdle of home games, which he appears unlikely to clear any time soon. New York City determined that Irving will need to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to participate in those games, and as has been widely documented, the All-NBA guard does not want to do that.

Irving is slated to lose up to $15 million should he not participate in home games due to his decision to not get the vaccine, but in a recent piece in Rolling Stone, his aunt hinted that he appears willing to do that. There is no word on whether or not there has been any traction in the Nets’ efforts to convince him to get the vaccine, or if they will be content to have Irving around as, essentially, a part-time player.

