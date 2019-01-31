Getty Image

A bombshell report out of New York indicates that the Knicks might have to start looking into life without Kristaps Porzingis. The talented young big man, who the team selected fourth overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, reportedly left the organization with the impression that he’d like to get traded after the two sides met on Thursday.

Porzingis reportedly had concerns about the direction of the franchise, something that led to a meeting between the two sides as Porzingis sits out following an ACL tear he suffered last year. While the belief was that Porzingis would like to play for a winner in New York, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted that the Knicks feel like the native of Latvia would like to play elsewhere, something that will lead to them talking with teams around the league prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.